Faiszer calls for stringent mechanisms to prevent online gambling addiction

New Democratic Front (NDF) Member of Parliament Faiszer Musthapha has urged the government to introduce stringent mechanisms to regulate online gambling in order to prevent Sri Lankans from getting addicted to this new gambling trend.

Speaking during the debate on the second reading of the Gambling Regulatory Authority Bill in Parliament today (19), MP Musthapha said that casinos and gambling have already been legitimised in Sri Lanka, and therefore, it is imperative to introduce a stringent regulatory framework.

He said that, unlike physical gambling spaces such as casinos, which create jobs and attract tourists, online gambling has no return for the government unless regulated properly.

Musthapha is of the view that the Gambling Regulatory Authority Bill is a step in the right direction by the government, but noted the importance of introducing necessary laws and regulations by taking into account the new trends.

He stated that unless a holistic approach is taken, the government will not be able to generate revenue through gambling operations taking place online.