Sri Lanka needs new narrative on youth, says PM Harini

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya said that, for the first time in Sri Lanka’s history, women’s representation in the Youth Club National Youth Conference has increased, and she emphasized that the country needs a new narrative about youth.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while participating in a special meeting and open discussion organized by the Parliamentary Caucus for Youth, held today (August 19) at the Parliament, the Prime Minister’s Media Division said.

The event was organized to coincide with International Youth Day, which fell on August 12.

She further pointed out that women’s representation in the Youth Parliament had been very low in the past, but this year it has improved. She added that the same transformation that has taken place in Parliament is now emerging across all sectors in the country.

Extending her best wishes to the newly appointed members of the Parliamentary Caucus for Youth, the Prime Minister stated:

“In the past, women’s representation in the Youth Parliament has been very low. This year, it has changed. The same transformation that has taken place in Parliament is now emerging across all sectors. Accordingly, for the first time in history, women’s representation in the Youth club National Youth conference has increased.

When looking back at the history of youth in this country, what we hear most often is about youth violence, youth unrest, and youth deaths.”

Furthermore, Prime Minister Harini noted that Sri Lanka now needs a new narrative about youth, different from the past reality. She said that youth have been given not only a unique opportunity, but also a responsibility.

On this occasion, commemorative gifts were presented to 52 representatives of the Parlimentary Caucus Youth.

The event was attended by Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramarathna, Deputy Chairperson of Committees Ms. Hemali Weerasekara, Deputy Minister of Education and Higher Education Dr. Madhura Senewiratne, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Youth Affairs Mr. Eranga Gunasekara, Director General of the Parliamentary Caucus for Youth, Attorney-at-Law Supun Wijerathna, Members of Parliament, and a number of members of the Youth club National Youth conference.