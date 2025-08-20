Court orders report on unauthorised excavation in Anuradhapura involving wife of DIG

The Anuradhapura Magistrate’s Court has ordered that an urgent report be submitted regarding the alleged unauthorised excavations carried out in Timbirigaskadawala in Sravasthipura, Anuradhapura, allegedly in search of hidden treasures. Among the suspects is the wife of a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police.

According to the Ada Derana court correspondent, Chief Magistrate Nalaka Sanjeewa Jayasuriya has issued this order to the Director General of Archaeology.

It has been ordered to verify whether the land where the excavation took place—near a shrine—belongs to the Department of Archaeology and holds archaeological value, and to promptly submit the related archaeological report to the court.

Further, Acting Magistrate Chandana Weerakoon previously ordered all telecommunications companies to provide police with analysis reports of phone numbers of all suspects, to determine whether an individual claiming to be a DIG attempted to influence police officers by phone to release the arrested suspects.

The suspects, including the wife of the DIG who were produced before court, have been remanded until August 26.

It is also stated that, based on a previous order issued by Chief Magistrate Nalaka Sanjeewa Jayasuriya, the Anuradhapura Police has been instructed to submit a progress report on the ongoing investigations related to the incident.

It is reported that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has also launched a special investigation into the incident under the directive of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasooriya.