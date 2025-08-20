Man Killed with blunt weapon in Peliyagoda

August 20, 2025   08:00 am

An individual has been killed with the use of a blunt weapon in Wedamulla, Peliyagoda, police said.

Accordingly, investigations have been launched based on a complaint received by the Peliyagoda Police Station last evening (19).

The victim was a 46-year-old resident of Wedamulla.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the murder occurred following an argument between the deceased and another individual, which escalated into violence.

Peliyagoda Police are conducting further investigations to apprehend the suspect involved in the crime.

