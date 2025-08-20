Health Ministry temporarily suspends staff leave, Union claims decision unlawful

August 20, 2025   08:49 am

The Ministry of Health states that due to a high volume of staff members taking leave of absence, it has become increasingly difficult to sustain the continuous operation of essential services within the ministry, given the critical nature of its duties.

As a result, the Ministry of Health and Mass Media has decided to temporarily suspend the approval of leave of absence including to travel overseas for its staff until further notice.

This decision was formally announced through a circular issued by the Secretary to the Ministry Dr. Anil Jasinghe.

The same circular also notes that recruitment for all vacant positions within the Ministry of Health and Mass Media will be restricted until further notice.

However, raising concerns over this new directive, the Sri Lanka Freedom Health Services Union has submitted a letter to the Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils, and Local Government, highlighting that the circular issued by the Health Secretary violates institutional entitlements, particularly those related to foreign leave, which are outlined in existing regulatory frameworks.

The Union further states that even local leave entitlements, which are protected under public administrative circulars, have effectively been nullified by this move.

General Secretary of the union Roy de Mel emphasized that this sudden suspension causes significant difficulties for officials and employees who have already planned foreign leave, including those who have secured training programs, visas, and related documentation.

The union argues that the decision by the Health Secretary is not only invalid but also unlawful, as it exceeds the Ministry’s authority and undermines established administrative procedures.

Therefore, the Sri Lanka Freedom Health Services Union has urged the Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration to intervene immediately and revoke the circular and related directives, which they describe as arbitrary and in violation of institutional and legal provisions.

