Postal workers continue strike action across the country

The Postal and Telecommunication Officers’ Union (PTOU) has announced that the trade union action initiated by postal workers on Sunday (17), will continue today (20) as well, affecting postal operations across the country.

Union President Niroshan Gorakana stated that the strike is being carried out to demand a formal discussion with the Subject Minister regarding their concerns.

He also denied claims that the trade union action was launched to protest against the decision to introduce a fingerprint system to record the attendance of employees.

However, Deputy Postmaster General Chameesha de Silva, commenting on the matter stated that the implementation of the fingerprint system is, in fact, the main reason behind the ongoing strike.

According to union representatives, the strike is based on 19 key demands. These include the payment of overtime allowances for postal officers and opposition to the directive requiring officers in administrative and accounts offices to record attendance using fingerprint machines.