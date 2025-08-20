Over 1,300 driving licenses issued to foreign nationals at BIA

Over 1,300 driving licenses issued to foreign nationals at BIA

August 20, 2025   09:50 am

A total of 1,338 driving licenses have been issued to foreign nationals by the Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) office established at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake since its opening.

The dedicated license issuance counter, set up on August 3, was introduced for the convenience of foreigners visiting Sri Lanka.

Previously, foreign tourists were required to visit the DMT office in Werahera to obtain driving licenses. 

According to the Department, a total of 1,338 licenses were issued between August 3 and 17, with the highest number recorded on August 7.

Meanwhile, the National Tourist Drivers’ Association has expressed strong opposition to this initiative, arguing that issuing licenses to foreign nationals for as little as Rs. 2,000 poses a serious threat to the livelihood of professional tourist drivers.

Association representative Amila Koralage stated that the move has created significant injustice for those engaged in the profession.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Second reading of Gambling Regulatory Authority Bill in Parliament today (English)

Second reading of Gambling Regulatory Authority Bill in Parliament today (English)

Second reading of Gambling Regulatory Authority Bill in Parliament today (English)

Money printing will not lead to increase in inflation  Dy Minister (English)

Money printing will not lead to increase in inflation  Dy Minister (English)

Former NLB Director Thusitha Halloluwa remanded (English)

Former NLB Director Thusitha Halloluwa remanded (English)

Cabinet approves financial assistance for youth leaving institutional care (English)

Cabinet approves financial assistance for youth leaving institutional care (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Inaugural workshop of US-funded Young South Asian Leaders Initiative held in Colombo (English)

Inaugural workshop of US-funded Young South Asian Leaders Initiative held in Colombo (English)

Construction of Badalgama 'Milco' factory stalled for three years (English)

Construction of Badalgama 'Milco' factory stalled for three years (English)