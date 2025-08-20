Over 1,300 driving licenses issued to foreign nationals at BIA

A total of 1,338 driving licenses have been issued to foreign nationals by the Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) office established at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake since its opening.

The dedicated license issuance counter, set up on August 3, was introduced for the convenience of foreigners visiting Sri Lanka.

Previously, foreign tourists were required to visit the DMT office in Werahera to obtain driving licenses.

According to the Department, a total of 1,338 licenses were issued between August 3 and 17, with the highest number recorded on August 7.

Meanwhile, the National Tourist Drivers’ Association has expressed strong opposition to this initiative, arguing that issuing licenses to foreign nationals for as little as Rs. 2,000 poses a serious threat to the livelihood of professional tourist drivers.

Association representative Amila Koralage stated that the move has created significant injustice for those engaged in the profession.