We want Jaffna Airport to be a success story unlike Mattala: Bimal

We want Jaffna Airport to be a success story unlike Mattala: Bimal

August 20, 2025   11:16 am

The Jaffna International Airport will be gradually upgraded with a business plan, Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation Bimal Rathnayaka assured in Parliament today (20).

In response to a question raised by Ilankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) Member of Parliament S. Shritharan, Minister Rathnayaka said they are hoping to extend the airport runway before the middle of next year but ruled out major expansion due to financial constraints.

He said they are hoping to expand the runway in a bid to facilitate the landing of aircraft that can carry around 130 passengers.

The Minister noted they cannot expand the airport to cater large wide-body aircraft like at the Mattala International Airport as it will not be feasible.

He stressed that they are determined to make the Jaffna Airport a success story unlike the Mattala Airport which is using large sums of funds, mostly generated by the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

The Minister noted that the government will also consider further reducing the embarkation fee to attract airlines to the Jaffna Airport in future.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Second reading of Gambling Regulatory Authority Bill in Parliament today (English)

Second reading of Gambling Regulatory Authority Bill in Parliament today (English)

Money printing will not lead to increase in inflation  Dy Minister (English)

Money printing will not lead to increase in inflation  Dy Minister (English)

Former NLB Director Thusitha Halloluwa remanded (English)

Former NLB Director Thusitha Halloluwa remanded (English)

Cabinet approves financial assistance for youth leaving institutional care (English)

Cabinet approves financial assistance for youth leaving institutional care (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Inaugural workshop of US-funded Young South Asian Leaders Initiative held in Colombo (English)

Inaugural workshop of US-funded Young South Asian Leaders Initiative held in Colombo (English)