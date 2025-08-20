We want Jaffna Airport to be a success story unlike Mattala: Bimal

The Jaffna International Airport will be gradually upgraded with a business plan, Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation Bimal Rathnayaka assured in Parliament today (20).

In response to a question raised by Ilankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) Member of Parliament S. Shritharan, Minister Rathnayaka said they are hoping to extend the airport runway before the middle of next year but ruled out major expansion due to financial constraints.

He said they are hoping to expand the runway in a bid to facilitate the landing of aircraft that can carry around 130 passengers.

The Minister noted they cannot expand the airport to cater large wide-body aircraft like at the Mattala International Airport as it will not be feasible.

He stressed that they are determined to make the Jaffna Airport a success story unlike the Mattala Airport which is using large sums of funds, mostly generated by the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

The Minister noted that the government will also consider further reducing the embarkation fee to attract airlines to the Jaffna Airport in future.