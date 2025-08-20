An anticipatory bail application filed by former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon, seeking an order to prevent his arrest, has been rejected by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court, Ada Derana reporter said.

The bail application, filed by attorneys of the former IGP was considered by Colombo Fort Magistrate Nilupuli Lankapura this morning.

Accordingly, the relief sought by former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon was rejected by the Magistrate.