Strike launched at Gampaha Hospital by allied health professionals

The Joint Council of Professions Supplementary to Medicine (JCPSM) has launched an unannounced trade union action at 8:00 a.m. today (20) at the Gampaha District General Hospital, ahead of a previously scheduled province-wide strike planned for tomorrow.

According to JCPSM General Secretary Chanaka Dharmawickrama, the sudden move was triggered by a letter issued by the Director of the hospital instructing allied health professionals not to sign attendance records, prompting all such staff to withdraw from duties at the hospital.

He added that discussions are currently ongoing with the hospital director, who has so far failed to provide a proper response to the matter.

Previously, the JCPSM had announced plans to initiate trade union action from tomorrow (21) across 31 hospitals under the Western Provincial Council, in protest against the implementation of the 2024 transfer orders, which they claim were issued amid serious irregularities and strong opposition.

Accordingly, radiographers, medical laboratory technologists, occupational therapists, speech therapists, pharmacists and physiotherapists are expected to be part of the strike action.

Due to the union action, critical services such as radiology, CT scans, laboratory testing, and occupational therapy are expected to be severely disrupted.

JCPSM members are set to hold a crucial meeting later this evening to determine the course of the planned strike from tomorrow.