Strike launched at Gampaha Hospital by allied health professionals

Strike launched at Gampaha Hospital by allied health professionals

August 20, 2025   12:18 pm

The Joint Council of Professions Supplementary to Medicine (JCPSM) has launched an unannounced trade union action at 8:00 a.m. today (20) at the Gampaha District General Hospital, ahead of a previously scheduled province-wide strike planned for tomorrow.

According to JCPSM General Secretary Chanaka Dharmawickrama, the sudden move was triggered by a letter issued by the Director of the hospital instructing allied health professionals not to sign attendance records, prompting all such staff to withdraw from duties at the hospital.

He added that discussions are currently ongoing with the hospital director, who has so far failed to provide a proper response to the matter.

Previously, the JCPSM had announced plans to initiate trade union action from tomorrow (21) across 31 hospitals under the Western Provincial Council, in protest against the implementation of the 2024 transfer orders, which they claim were issued amid serious irregularities and strong opposition.

Accordingly, radiographers, medical laboratory technologists, occupational therapists, speech therapists, pharmacists and physiotherapists are expected to be part of the strike action.

Due to the union action, critical services such as radiology, CT scans, laboratory testing, and occupational therapy are expected to be severely disrupted.

JCPSM members are set to hold a crucial meeting later this evening to determine the course of the planned strike from tomorrow.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Second reading of Gambling Regulatory Authority Bill in Parliament today (English)

Second reading of Gambling Regulatory Authority Bill in Parliament today (English)

Money printing will not lead to increase in inflation  Dy Minister (English)

Money printing will not lead to increase in inflation  Dy Minister (English)

Former NLB Director Thusitha Halloluwa remanded (English)

Former NLB Director Thusitha Halloluwa remanded (English)

Cabinet approves financial assistance for youth leaving institutional care (English)

Cabinet approves financial assistance for youth leaving institutional care (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Inaugural workshop of US-funded Young South Asian Leaders Initiative held in Colombo (English)

Inaugural workshop of US-funded Young South Asian Leaders Initiative held in Colombo (English)