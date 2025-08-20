Israel approves plan to conquer Gaza City, call up 60,000 reservists

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has approved the military’s plan to take over Gaza City and authorised the call-up of around 60,000 reservists to carry it out, his ministry has confirmed.

Thousands of people fearing an imminent Israeli ground offensive are estimated to have fled the area in the past few days for points to the west and south in the shattered territory.

The confirmation comes as Israel studies Hamas’ response to a proposal for a 60-day ceasefire and release of half the hostages still held in Gaza.

Efforts to pause the fighting had gained new momentum over the past week after Israel announced plans for a new offensive to seize control of Gaza City at the heart of the Palestinian territory.

Mediators Egypt and Qatar have been pushing proposals to restart indirect talks between the sides on a US-backed ceasefire plan.

The proposals include the release of 200 Palestinians jailed in Israel and an unspecified number of imprisoned women and minors, in return for ten living and 18 deceased hostages from Gaza, according to a Hamas official.

Two Egyptian security sources confirmed the details, and added that Hamas has requested the release of hundreds of Gaza detainees as well.

Israel says a total of 50 hostages remain in Gaza, 20 of them still alive.

“Israel’s policy is consistent and has not changed. Israel demands the release of all 50 hostages in accordance with the principles established by the cabinet for ending the war. We are in the final decisive stage of Hamas and will not leave any hostage behind,” an Israeli political source said yesterday.

The comment, while adamant, fell short of an outright rejection of the proposal on the table.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was expected to convene discussions about the ceasefire proposal soon, two Israeli officials said. A response was expected in the coming days, said a Palestinian source close to the talks.

Before Hamas responded on Monday to the proposal, Netanyahu had ruled out any deal that excluded the return of all the hostages.

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Majed Al Ansari said the 60-day truce deal would include “a pathway to a comprehensive agreement to end the war.”

The proposal includes a partial withdrawal of Israeli forces, which presently control 75% of Gaza and the entry of more humanitarian aid into the territory, where a population of 2.2 million people is increasingly facing famine.

Israel had previously agreed to the outline, advanced by US special Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, but negotiations faltered over some of its details. The last round of talks ended in deadlock in late July.

In Israel, the threatened offensive on Gaza City prompted tens of thousands of Israelis on Sunday to hold some of the largest protests since the war began, urging a deal to end the fighting and free the remaining hostages held in Gaza.

Netanyahu faces domestic political pressure from his far-right government partners who object to a truce with Hamas. Ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir have demanded to keep the war going until Hamas’ defeat, and annex Gaza.

Groups representing Israeli families of those held hostage have demanded their return to Israel and an end to the war.

The war began when Hamas-led fighters stormed into Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages.

Israel’s offensive has since killed more than 62,000 Palestinians, according to local health officials who do not distinguish between fighters and non-combatants.

The Israeli assault has plunged Gaza into a humanitarian crisis and displaced most of its population.

