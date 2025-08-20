Over 1,300 bullets found from abandoned well in Jaffna

Over 1,300 bullets found from abandoned well in Jaffna

August 20, 2025   01:39 pm

A total of 1,393 bullets have been recovered from an abandoned well in Kodikamam, Jaffna, police said.

According to the Kodikamam Police, the ammunition was discovered yesterday (19), concealed in a bag unearthed during the removal of sediment from a well that had remained abandoned for several years.

Preliminary assessments indicate that the bullets were corroded. Authorities suspect that the ammunition may have been discarded in the well during the period of armed conflict.

The bag containing the ammunition is scheduled to be presented before the Chavakachcheri Magistrate’s Court. Following judicial procedures, the bomb disposal unit is expected to proceed with the deactivation of the recovered items.

Kodikamam Police have commenced an investigation into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Second reading of Gambling Regulatory Authority Bill in Parliament today (English)

Second reading of Gambling Regulatory Authority Bill in Parliament today (English)

Money printing will not lead to increase in inflation  Dy Minister (English)

Money printing will not lead to increase in inflation  Dy Minister (English)

Former NLB Director Thusitha Halloluwa remanded (English)

Former NLB Director Thusitha Halloluwa remanded (English)

Cabinet approves financial assistance for youth leaving institutional care (English)

Cabinet approves financial assistance for youth leaving institutional care (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Inaugural workshop of US-funded Young South Asian Leaders Initiative held in Colombo (English)

Inaugural workshop of US-funded Young South Asian Leaders Initiative held in Colombo (English)