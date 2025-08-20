Over 1,300 bullets found from abandoned well in Jaffna

A total of 1,393 bullets have been recovered from an abandoned well in Kodikamam, Jaffna, police said.

According to the Kodikamam Police, the ammunition was discovered yesterday (19), concealed in a bag unearthed during the removal of sediment from a well that had remained abandoned for several years.

Preliminary assessments indicate that the bullets were corroded. Authorities suspect that the ammunition may have been discarded in the well during the period of armed conflict.

The bag containing the ammunition is scheduled to be presented before the Chavakachcheri Magistrate’s Court. Following judicial procedures, the bomb disposal unit is expected to proceed with the deactivation of the recovered items.

Kodikamam Police have commenced an investigation into the incident.