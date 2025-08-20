Court issues notice to Rajitha Senaratne to appear on August 29

August 20, 2025   03:07 pm

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (20) issued a notice to former Minister Rajitha Senaratne, who is currently under an arrest warrant, directing him to appear before the court on August 29.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali issued the notice under Section 60(1) of the Criminal Procedure Code, following a request made by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), said Ada Derana reporter.

