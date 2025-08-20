Sri Lanka says anti-doping suspension over procedural delay

Sri Lanka says anti-doping suspension over procedural delay

August 20, 2025   04:54 pm

Sri Lanka’s suspension this week from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) was due to “procedural challenges” in updating the island’s sports law, the local governing body said Wednesday.

The Sri Lanka Anti-Doping Agency (SLADA) said that legislative amendments were already before parliament to bring local laws in line with international standards required by WADA.

“These are procedural challenges. We will get this done in the next couple of weeks,” SLADA Director-General Shiromi Pilapitiya told AFP. “Once it is done, we will be reinstated.”

She said that Sri Lanka’s parliament was expected to ratify an amended sports law that expands the list of banned substances for athletes.

Sri Lanka’s cabinet approved the proposed amendments in May, but it is still awaiting parliamentary approval.

Sri Lanka’s current anti-doping laws were introduced in 2013.

Canada-based WADA, which placed Sri Lanka on a “watch-list” in March, suspended the South Asian nation on Tuesday, saying it had not addressed or disputed the world body’s concerns.

The WADA suspension makes Sri Lanka the second signatory to the body currently considered non-compliant, along with Russia.

Source: AFP
--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Second reading of Gambling Regulatory Authority Bill in Parliament today (English)

Second reading of Gambling Regulatory Authority Bill in Parliament today (English)

Money printing will not lead to increase in inflation  Dy Minister (English)

Money printing will not lead to increase in inflation  Dy Minister (English)

Former NLB Director Thusitha Halloluwa remanded (English)

Former NLB Director Thusitha Halloluwa remanded (English)

Cabinet approves financial assistance for youth leaving institutional care (English)

Cabinet approves financial assistance for youth leaving institutional care (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Inaugural workshop of US-funded Young South Asian Leaders Initiative held in Colombo (English)

Inaugural workshop of US-funded Young South Asian Leaders Initiative held in Colombo (English)