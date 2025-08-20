Motorcyclist linked to Borella shooting incident arrested

Police have arrested the motorcyclist involved in the recent shooting incident that targeted five youths at the Sahaspura Sirisara Housing Complex in Borella.

The Organized Crime Investigation Unit of the Colombo District Crime Division made the arrest while the suspect was hiding in a lodge in the Kadawatha area.

The incident occurred on the night of August 7 at the Sahaspura Sirisara Housing Complex in Borella, resulting in the death of two youths and injuries to three others.