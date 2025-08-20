Gunman arrested in murder of ex-PS member Shantha Mudunkotuwa

The gunman allegedly involved in the shooting and killing of former Homagama Pradeshiya Sabha member Shantha Mudunkotuwa has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the Police said.

This brings the number of suspects arrested in connection with the incident to two.

The victim of the shooting incident, 46-year-old Shantha Mudunkotuwa alias ‘Bana Manthri’, was shot dead at around 1.10 p.m. on August 12 in Meegoda.

He was a former member of the Homagama Pradeshiya Sabha. He had represented several parties during his political career, including the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), the United National Party (UNP), and others.

Following the shooting, police acted swiftly, setting up roadblocks and inspecting vehicles. During this operation, they seized a vehicle and its driver near the Palamthuna Junction in Thalangama. A 9mm firearm suspected to have been used in the shooting was also taken into police custody.