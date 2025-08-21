Evening showers expected in several areas in next few days

Atmospheric conditions are getting favorable for evening thundershowers in the Northern, North-Central, Central, Uva and Eastern provinces during the next few days, the Department of Meteorology said.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Northern, North-Central, Central, Uva and Eastern provinces and Hambantota district after 1.00 p.m.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.