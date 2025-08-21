Special notice for motorists: Road section sinking in Borella
August 21, 2025 07:31 am
A section of the road from Model Farm Road Junction towards D.S. Senanayake Junction in Borella has been reported sinking.
Therefore, motorists are urged to use alternate routes, the police said.
Accordingly, alternative routes are as follows,
- Vehicles entering Colombo via Model Farm Road Junction can proceed from Model Farm Road Junction towards the Cemetery Roundabout in Borella and then enter Baseline Road.
- Vehicles entering Colombo from Rajagiriya can use Cotta Road via the Ayurveda Roundabout.
- Vehicles traveling from Colombo towards Sri Jayawardanapura Road via Model Farm Road Junction can turn left at D.S. Senanayake Junction, pass through Borella Junction, and enter Sri Jayawardanapura Road via Cotta Road.