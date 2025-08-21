Supplementary medical professionals launch strike across 31 hospitals under WPC

Supplementary medical professionals launch strike across 31 hospitals under WPC

August 21, 2025   08:28 am

The Joint Council of Professions Supplementary to Medicine (JCPSM) announced that an indefinite strike has been launched today (21) across 31 hospitals under the Western Provincial Council, in protest against the implementation of the 2024 transfer orders, which they claim were issued amid serious irregularities and strong opposition.

Accordingly, radiographers, medical laboratory technologists, occupational therapists, speech therapists, pharmacists, and physiotherapists have joined the strike action.

As stated by JCPSM General Secretary Chanaka Dharmawickrama, the strike commenced at 8.00 a.m. today (21).

He also noted that the trade union action has been carried out across 31 hospitals under the Western Provincial Council due to the failure to receive proper solutions to their demands from the authorities.

Meanwhile, on August 20, the Joint Council of Professions Supplementary to Medicine (JCPSM) launched an unannounced trade union action at 8.00 a.m. at the Gampaha District General Hospital.

According to the JCPSM General Secretary, the sudden move was triggered by a letter issued by the Director of the hospital, instructing allied health professionals not to sign attendance records, which prompted all such staff to withdraw from duties at the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Postal and Telecommunication Officers’ Union (PTOU) has announced that the trade union action initiated by postal workers on Sunday (17) will continue for the fourth consecutive day today (21), affecting postal operations across the country.

According to union representatives, the strike is based on 19 key demands, including the payment of overtime allowances for postal officers and opposition to the directive requiring officers in administrative and accounts offices to record attendance using fingerprint machines.

