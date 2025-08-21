Govt. to launch Seiri Week for disposing of unnecessary items accumulated in state institutions

The government has taken steps to implement a special program to dispose unnecessary items which have accumulated in all state institutions.

The program announced as “Seiri Week”, is scheduled to be implemented from September 01 to 04.

This program has been implemented with the aim of creating a clean, healthy and safe environment suitable for officers in government institutions to freely perform their duties.

Accordingly, the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government has issued a special circular which has been sent to all Secretaries of Ministries, Chief Secretaries of Provinces, Heads of Departments, District Secretaries, Heads of Public Corporations and Statutory Boards.

This is to be implemented in conjunction with the ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ national initiative and will involve identifying necessary and unnecessary items and discarding of all unnecessary items.

The Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government has also issued a set of guidelines on how state institutions should operate during the week.