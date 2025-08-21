Govt. to launch Seiri Week for disposing of unnecessary items accumulated in state institutions

Govt. to launch Seiri Week for disposing of unnecessary items accumulated in state institutions

August 21, 2025   08:57 am

The government has taken steps to implement a special program to dispose unnecessary items which have accumulated in all state institutions.

The program announced as “Seiri Week”, is scheduled to be implemented from September 01 to 04.

This program has been implemented with the aim of creating a clean, healthy and safe environment suitable for officers in government institutions to freely perform their duties.

Accordingly, the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government has issued a special circular which has been sent to all Secretaries of Ministries, Chief Secretaries of Provinces, Heads of Departments, District Secretaries, Heads of Public Corporations and Statutory Boards.

This is to be implemented in conjunction with the ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ national initiative and will involve identifying necessary and unnecessary items and discarding of all unnecessary items.

The Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government has also issued a set of guidelines on how state institutions should operate during the week.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon arrested (English)

Former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon arrested (English)

Former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon arrested (English)

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister lauds Vietnam's dynamic development (English)

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister lauds Vietnam's dynamic development (English)

Postal workers continue strike action across the country (English)

Postal workers continue strike action across the country (English)

Need a scientific and sustainable program to aid the poor - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Need a scientific and sustainable program to aid the poor - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon arrested by CID over attack carried out on 'Aragalaya' protest movement

Former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon arrested by CID over attack carried out on 'Aragalaya' protest movement

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.08.20

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.08.20

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Second reading of Gambling Regulatory Authority Bill in Parliament today (English)

Second reading of Gambling Regulatory Authority Bill in Parliament today (English)