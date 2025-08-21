Parliamentary Business Committee to discuss no-confidence motion today

Parliamentary Business Committee to discuss no-confidence motion today

August 21, 2025   11:15 am

A meeting of the Committee on Parliamentary Business is scheduled to be held in Parliament today (21) at 12 noon, chaired the Speaker of the House, Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne.

The Speaker has informed all party leaders represented in Parliament to attend the meeting.

It is reported that the motion of no confidence against Deputy Minister of Defence, Major General (Retd.) Aruna Jayasekara, signed by 31 opposition Members of Parliament, is also scheduled to be discussed at the meeting.

The Speaker’s stance on the matter will then be communicated to the Parliament.

Meanwhile, the ruling party has insisted that the opposition does not have the authority to move a no-confidence motion against a deputy minister.

Opposition party leaders had also met in Parliament yesterday (20) to discuss the motion.

