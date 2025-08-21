Two youths missing after drowning in separate incidents

A 27-year-old youth from Bibila area has reportedly gone missing after drowning while bathing in the Bowathenna Reservoir in the Naula police division.

Upon initiating investigations based on a message received by the Naula police station, it has been revealed that the accident occurred last evening (20) while the youth was bathing along with two others.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old resident of Wattala who went swimming in the seas off the Ahangama Beach in the Ahangama police division has also been reported missing and is feared drowned yesterday (20).

Naula police and Ahangama police have initiated a search operation for the missing youths with the assistance of navy divers.