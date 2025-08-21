Two youths missing after drowning in separate incidents

Two youths missing after drowning in separate incidents

August 21, 2025   11:17 am

A 27-year-old youth from Bibila area has reportedly gone missing after drowning while bathing in the Bowathenna Reservoir in the Naula police division. 

Upon initiating investigations based on a message received by the Naula police station, it has been revealed that the accident occurred last evening (20) while the youth was bathing along with two others.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old resident of Wattala who went swimming in the seas off the Ahangama Beach in the Ahangama police division has also been reported missing and is feared drowned yesterday (20).

Naula police and Ahangama police have initiated a search operation for the missing youths with the assistance of navy divers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon arrested (English)

Former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon arrested (English)

Former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon arrested (English)

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister lauds Vietnam's dynamic development (English)

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister lauds Vietnam's dynamic development (English)

Postal workers continue strike action across the country (English)

Postal workers continue strike action across the country (English)

Need a scientific and sustainable program to aid the poor - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Need a scientific and sustainable program to aid the poor - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon arrested by CID over attack carried out on 'Aragalaya' protest movement

Former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon arrested by CID over attack carried out on 'Aragalaya' protest movement

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.08.20

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.08.20

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Second reading of Gambling Regulatory Authority Bill in Parliament today (English)

Second reading of Gambling Regulatory Authority Bill in Parliament today (English)