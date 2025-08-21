Presidential Investigation Committee on irregularities at SriLankan Airlines & AASL invites public complaints, views and proposals

The Presidential Special Investigation Committee, established to probe into past fraud, corruption and malpractices at Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited and SriLankan Airlines, has invited complaints, views, and proposals from the public.

In accordance with the Cabinet Decision dated July 1, 2025, based on the Cabinet Memorandum submitted by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on June 30, 2025, the Presidential Special Investigation Committee was established to inquire into past incidents of fraud, corruption and irregularities at Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited and SriLankan Airlines.

Accordingly, the Committee seeks submissions from employees, staff members and the general public concerning issues related to both institutions, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

Interested individuals and organizations are requested to forward their complaints, views or proposals on or before September 5, 2025, either via email to psicairport@gmail.com or by WhatsApp to 070-3307700, the statement added.

Appointments for discussions will then be scheduled with the Committee.

--PMD