Arrest warrant issued for Diana Gamage

Arrest warrant issued for Diana Gamage

August 21, 2025   11:31 am

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has issued a warrant for the arrest of former State Minister Diana Gamage, who faces charges under the Immigration and Emigration Act.

The case was taken up before Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali Jayatunga today (21).

The arrest warrant has reportedly been issued due to former State Minister Diana Gamage’s failure to appear before the court in a case filed against her for violating immigration and emigration laws.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon arrested (English)

Former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon arrested (English)

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister lauds Vietnam's dynamic development (English)

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister lauds Vietnam's dynamic development (English)

Postal workers continue strike action across the country (English)

Postal workers continue strike action across the country (English)

Need a scientific and sustainable program to aid the poor - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Need a scientific and sustainable program to aid the poor - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon arrested by CID over attack carried out on 'Aragalaya' protest movement

Former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon arrested by CID over attack carried out on 'Aragalaya' protest movement

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.08.20

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.08.20

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin