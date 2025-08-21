Arrest warrant issued for Diana Gamage

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has issued a warrant for the arrest of former State Minister Diana Gamage, who faces charges under the Immigration and Emigration Act.

The case was taken up before Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali Jayatunga today (21).

The arrest warrant has reportedly been issued due to former State Minister Diana Gamage’s failure to appear before the court in a case filed against her for violating immigration and emigration laws.