Indictments served on former Minister Anura Priyadharshana Yapa and five others at Colombo HC

August 21, 2025   01:57 pm

Former Minister Anura Priyadharshana Yapa and five others have been served indictments by the Attorney General today (21) before the Colombo High Court, on charges including the misuse of government funds by illegally spending over Rs. 6.1 million from the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation under the pretext of providing flood relief in December 2014.

The indictments were served before Colombo High Court Judge Manjula Thilakaratne, Ada Derana reporter said.

Subsequently, the judge ordered that each accused be released on cash bail of Rs. 100,000 and two surety bails of Rs. 1 million each.

The judge further ordered that the fingerprints of the accused be recorded and that reports be submitted.

The case was scheduled for a pre-trial conference on October 1.

According to the Attorney General, between December 26, 2014 and January 26, 2015, the accused, including Anura Priyadharshana Yapa, who was the Minister of Petroleum Resources at the time, had allegedly misused state funds by illegally spending Rs. 6,146,110 belonging to the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation, claiming it was to provide flood relief.

The case has been filed under five charges.

