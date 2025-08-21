Three-wheeler driver sentenced to death for stabbing and killing an individual in Kelaniya

A 43-year-old three-wheeler driver has been sentenced to death by the Colombo High Court today (21), after being found guilty of stabbing and killing a person with a sharp weapon following an argument.

The verdict was delivered by Colombo High Court Judge Mahesh Weeraman, Ada Derana reporter said.

The sentence was imposed on the individual found guilty of murdering an individual in Kelaniya on March 2, 2010.

After a lengthy trial, Judge Mahesh Weeraman stated that the charges brought against the accused by the prosecution had been proven beyond reasonable doubt.

Accordingly, the judge imposed the death sentence on the three-wheeler driver.