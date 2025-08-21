One in five people in Western Province suffer from diabetes, health experts warn

One in five people in Western Province suffer from diabetes, health experts warn

August 21, 2025   02:50 pm

One in every five people in Western Province has diabetes as a consequence of excessive sugar consumption, according to health experts. 

Participating in a media briefing convened by Sri Lanka Medical Association (SLMA), Specialist Dr. Manilka Sumanatilleke stated that excessive sugar consumption had led to this situation. 

“Non-communicable diseases are increasing rapidly and now account for 80% of all deaths in the country. Heart disease, high blood pressure and diabetes are amongst them. Diabetes is also prevalent among children with obesity,” he said. 

He pointed out that Sri Lanka is listed among the countries with high sugar consumption. “On average, a person has consumed between 25 to 30 kg of sugar per year. An adult typically consumes three to four teaspoons of sugar daily,” said Specialist Dr. Manilka Sumanatilleke.

Speaking of the matter, Specialist Dr. Surantha Perera of the Sri Lanka Medical Association, who also attended the media briefing, said that sugar consumption has also increased among children in Sri Lanka. 

“Children consume up to 20 teaspoons of sugar daily. This contributes to the onset of conditions like high cholesterol and other non-communicable diseases. It is crucial to reduce excess sugar and salt consumption to protect the future generations,” SLMA President Dr. Surantha Perera stated.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon arrested (English)

Former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon arrested (English)

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister lauds Vietnam's dynamic development (English)

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister lauds Vietnam's dynamic development (English)

Postal workers continue strike action across the country (English)

Postal workers continue strike action across the country (English)

Need a scientific and sustainable program to aid the poor - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Need a scientific and sustainable program to aid the poor - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon arrested by CID over attack carried out on 'Aragalaya' protest movement

Former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon arrested by CID over attack carried out on 'Aragalaya' protest movement

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.08.20

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.08.20

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin