One in five people in Western Province suffer from diabetes, health experts warn

One in every five people in Western Province has diabetes as a consequence of excessive sugar consumption, according to health experts.

Participating in a media briefing convened by Sri Lanka Medical Association (SLMA), Specialist Dr. Manilka Sumanatilleke stated that excessive sugar consumption had led to this situation.

“Non-communicable diseases are increasing rapidly and now account for 80% of all deaths in the country. Heart disease, high blood pressure and diabetes are amongst them. Diabetes is also prevalent among children with obesity,” he said.

He pointed out that Sri Lanka is listed among the countries with high sugar consumption. “On average, a person has consumed between 25 to 30 kg of sugar per year. An adult typically consumes three to four teaspoons of sugar daily,” said Specialist Dr. Manilka Sumanatilleke.

Speaking of the matter, Specialist Dr. Surantha Perera of the Sri Lanka Medical Association, who also attended the media briefing, said that sugar consumption has also increased among children in Sri Lanka.

“Children consume up to 20 teaspoons of sugar daily. This contributes to the onset of conditions like high cholesterol and other non-communicable diseases. It is crucial to reduce excess sugar and salt consumption to protect the future generations,” SLMA President Dr. Surantha Perera stated.