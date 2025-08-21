Bribery Comm. officials post court notice at ex-Minister Rajithas residence

August 21, 2025   03:06 pm

Former Minister Rajitha Senaratne, who is currently absconding authorities despite an order issued by court, has had official notices posted at his residence in Malabe today (21) by officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

The notices were placed following a warrant issued by the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court, ordering the former minister to appear in court on August 29.

The case has been filed in relation to a project involving the unauthorized removal of sand at the Kirinda Fisheries Harbour, which allegedly caused a loss of Rs. 26.2 million to the government.

The Bribery Commission submitted that the project was carried out fraudulently, leading to the financial loss.

As former Minister Senaratne has not yet been located, officials from the Commission visited his residence and posted court summons, notifying him of the requirement to appear before court on the scheduled date.

