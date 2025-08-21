Ex-IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon remanded

Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon, who was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), yesterday (20), has been remanded until August 27.

The order was issued by Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court Nilupuli Lankapura, Ada Derana reporter said.

The former IGP was arrested by a team of CID officers at his residence yesterday.

He was arrested in connection with investigations into the attack carried out on the ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement on May 9, 2022, at Galle Face Green in Colombo.

Yesterday, the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court also rejected an anticipatory bail application filed on behalf of Tennakoon, which sought an order to prevent his impending arrest.

The bail application, filed by attorneys representing the former IGP, was considered by Colombo Fort Magistrate Nilupuli Lankapura.

Accordingly, the relief sought by former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon was rejected by the Magistrate.