Postal Strike: Stand-off between unions and authorities continues

Postal unions are not prepared to call off their ongoing strike to engage in discussions with authorities, Chinthaka Bandara, the co- convener of the United Postal Trade Unions’ Front stated.

Speaking to Ada Derana regarding the on-going postal strike, Bandara emphasised that no meetings have been initiated by the subject Minister to discuss their demands.

He noted that although both the Postmaster General and the subject Minister had requested the unions to call off their strike action and come to the negotiation table, the unions are not prepared to do so unless their demands are met.

Chinthaka Bandara further revealed that nearly 1.7 million letters and parcels have now piled up at post offices across the country due to the ongoing strike.

The strike was launched on August 17 based on 19 demands by the United Postal Trade Unions’ Front.