China-Sri Lanka working to promote high-quality BR cooperation  Chinese envoy

China and Sri Lanka are currently working hand in hand to promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, Sri Lanka’s Chinese Ambassador Qi Zhenhong said.

The Ambassador was speaking at an event to mark the 80th Anniversary of the “Victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War”, held at the BMICH in Colombo yesterday (20).

“This epic new chapter of cooperation is the most vibrant tribute to history, the most solid foundation for peace, and will surely paint an even brighter picture for the future of Sri Lanka,” he said.

Ambassador Zhenhong also mentioned that China and Sri Lanka, which share a time-honoured friendship, had long been bound together by the ancient Silk Road.

“From the progress of the Hambantota Port to the rise of the Colombo Port City, and from infrastructure connectivity to the deepening of cultural exchanges, we are jointly writing a vivid chapter in the building of a China-Sri Lanka community with a shared future through concrete actions,” he further added.

Former Presidents Maithripala Sirisena and Mahinda Rajapaksa, Minister of Rural Development, Social Security and Community Empowerment Upali Pannilage, Members of Parliament and members of the diplomatic corps were also present on this occasion.