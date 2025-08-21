Man nabbed while transporting Rs. 20 million worth of heroin inside plumbing pipe

Man nabbed while transporting Rs. 20 million worth of heroin inside plumbing pipe

August 21, 2025   05:43 pm

An individual has been arrested in Payagala while transporting a stock of heroin concealed inside a plumbing pipe, police stated.

Officers attached to the Kalutara Police Special Unit arrested the individual following a tip-off indicating that the suspect was transporting heroin hidden in a pipe to hand over to another individual.

The seized narcotics have an estimated street value of approximately Rs. 20 million.

The suspect, a 44-year-old resident of Kuda Payagala, was found to be in possession of 1 kilogram and 175 grams of heroin, which was recovered during a search of the pipe.

Police further revealed that, based on the suspect’s statements, the drugs are believed to have been smuggled by boat via sea routes and distributed in bulk.

Further investigations are underway.

