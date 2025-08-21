Presidents Fund to expand assistance programmes for persons with disabilities

Presidents Fund to expand assistance programmes for persons with disabilities

August 21, 2025   07:13 pm

A meeting has been held in a bid to expand the services provided through the President’s Fund for persons with disabilities, as well as the execution of programmes in partnership with the National Secretariat for Persons with Disabilities.

The discussion was held this afternoon (21) at the Presidential Secretariat between Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake and officials of the National Secretariat for Persons with Disabilities, the President’s Media Division said.

Key areas of attention included increasing medical support allowances, providing essential equipment to empower persons with disabilities, supporting the continuous education of their children and offering special educational assistance to children with disabilities, the PMD stated.

Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake emphasized that the President’s Fund will take steps to strengthen and streamline existing services to make them more effective and impactful.

The discussion was also attended by Senior Additional Secretary to the President and Secretary to the President’s Fund, Roshan Gamage, Director of the National Secretariat for Persons with Disabilities, Jayamali C. Wickramarachchi, along with several officials of the President’s Fund.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon arrested (English)

Former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon arrested (English)

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister lauds Vietnam's dynamic development (English)

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister lauds Vietnam's dynamic development (English)

Postal workers continue strike action across the country (English)

Postal workers continue strike action across the country (English)

Need a scientific and sustainable program to aid the poor - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Need a scientific and sustainable program to aid the poor - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon arrested by CID over attack carried out on 'Aragalaya' protest movement

Former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon arrested by CID over attack carried out on 'Aragalaya' protest movement

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.08.20

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.08.20