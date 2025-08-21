A meeting has been held in a bid to expand the services provided through the President’s Fund for persons with disabilities, as well as the execution of programmes in partnership with the National Secretariat for Persons with Disabilities.

The discussion was held this afternoon (21) at the Presidential Secretariat between Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake and officials of the National Secretariat for Persons with Disabilities, the President’s Media Division said.

Key areas of attention included increasing medical support allowances, providing essential equipment to empower persons with disabilities, supporting the continuous education of their children and offering special educational assistance to children with disabilities, the PMD stated.

Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake emphasized that the President’s Fund will take steps to strengthen and streamline existing services to make them more effective and impactful.

The discussion was also attended by Senior Additional Secretary to the President and Secretary to the President’s Fund, Roshan Gamage, Director of the National Secretariat for Persons with Disabilities, Jayamali C. Wickramarachchi, along with several officials of the President’s Fund.