All train between Maradana and Colombo Fort delayed

Train services between Maradana and Colombo Fort Railway stations have been disrupted due to a ‘stalled train’ near the Dematagoda yard, the Railway Control Room said.

According to the Control Room, the No. 775 train scheduled to leave for Galle this evening had reportedly stalled while on its way to the Maradana station due to mix-up of tracks near the Dematagoda yard.

Therefore, train services between the two stations have been affected.