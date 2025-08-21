PM wants schools sports culture to prioritize physical and mental well-being of students

A discussion has been held to deliberate proposals to promote school sports and resolving existing issues with the Ministries of Education and Sports.

The meeting in this regard was held between officials of the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs and Minister of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, today (21) at the Parliamentary Complex.

During the discussion, attention was drawn to the need for building a stronger collaboration between the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Sports in order to address prevailing issues related to school sports as well as licensing issues faced by sports associations, challenges faced by sports coaches, and the development of sports schools.

The Prime Minister has emphasized the importance of ensuring equal opportunities for every student to participate in sports.

Highlighting the need for fostering a sports culture in schools that prioritizes the physical and mental well-being of students over competitiveness, the Prime Minister also stressed the importance of regular meetings between the two ministries to continue discussions on resolving existing problems. Moreover, attention was paid to establishing a computer-based application system for applying to sports competitions, according to the Office of the Prime Minister.