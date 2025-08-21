PM wants schools sports culture to prioritize physical and mental well-being of students

PM wants schools sports culture to prioritize physical and mental well-being of students

August 21, 2025   09:56 pm

A discussion has been held to deliberate proposals to promote school sports and resolving existing issues with the Ministries of Education and Sports.

The meeting in this regard was held between officials of the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs and Minister of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, today (21) at the Parliamentary Complex.

During the discussion, attention was drawn to the need for building a stronger collaboration between the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Sports in order to address prevailing issues related to school sports as well as licensing issues faced by sports associations, challenges faced by sports coaches, and the development of sports schools.

The Prime Minister has emphasized the importance of ensuring equal opportunities for every student to participate in sports.

Highlighting the need for fostering a sports culture in schools that prioritizes the physical and mental well-being of students over competitiveness, the Prime Minister also stressed the importance of regular meetings between the two ministries to continue discussions on resolving existing problems. Moreover, attention was paid to establishing a computer-based application system for applying to sports competitions, according to the Office of the Prime Minister. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ex-IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon remanded (English)

Ex-IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon remanded (English)

Ex-IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon remanded (English)

Postal Strike: Stand-off between unions and authorities continues (English)

Postal Strike: Stand-off between unions and authorities continues (English)

China-Sri Lanka working to promote high-quality BR cooperation  Chinese envoy (English)

China-Sri Lanka working to promote high-quality BR cooperation  Chinese envoy (English)

One in five people in Western Province suffer from diabetes, health experts warn (English)

One in five people in Western Province suffer from diabetes, health experts warn (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon arrested (English)

Former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon arrested (English)

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister lauds Vietnam's dynamic development (English)

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister lauds Vietnam's dynamic development (English)