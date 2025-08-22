Evening thundershowers expected in several provinces today

August 22, 2025   05:50 am

Atmospheric conditions are favorable for evening thundershowers in the Northern, North-Central, Central, Uva and Eastern provinces during the next few days, the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at  several  places  in  Northern, North-Central, Central, Uva  and Eastern provinces and Hambantota district after 1.00 p.m. today (22), the Met. Department added.

Fairly heavy falls of about 50 mm are likely at some places in above areas. 

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

