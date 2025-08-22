Suspect killed in shootout with STF at Sooriyawewa

Suspect killed in shootout with STF at Sooriyawewa

August 22, 2025   08:08 am

A suspect has been shot dead during a shootout at Wewegama in Sooriyawewa, when Police Special Task Force (STF) personnel attempted to arrest him.

The injured suspect was admitted to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

During the incident, a member of the STF has also sustained injuries and was admitted to the Sooriyawewa Divisional Hospital for treatment.

According to police, two suspects were present at the scene at the time of the confrontation. 

One suspect managed to flee the scene during the exchange of fire, while the other was fatally injured. 

The suspects also hurled a grenade at the STF personnel during the shootout, said police.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the deceased suspect is believed to have been involved in the recent shooting incident in Kosgoda.

Further investigations into the incident are being conducted.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ex-IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon remanded (English)

Ex-IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon remanded (English)

Ex-IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon remanded (English)

Postal Strike: Stand-off between unions and authorities continues (English)

Postal Strike: Stand-off between unions and authorities continues (English)

China-Sri Lanka working to promote high-quality BR cooperation  Chinese envoy (English)

China-Sri Lanka working to promote high-quality BR cooperation  Chinese envoy (English)

One in five people in Western Province suffer from diabetes, health experts warn (English)

One in five people in Western Province suffer from diabetes, health experts warn (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon arrested (English)

Former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon arrested (English)

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister lauds Vietnam's dynamic development (English)

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister lauds Vietnam's dynamic development (English)