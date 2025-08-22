Suspect killed in shootout with STF at Sooriyawewa

A suspect has been shot dead during a shootout at Wewegama in Sooriyawewa, when Police Special Task Force (STF) personnel attempted to arrest him.

The injured suspect was admitted to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

During the incident, a member of the STF has also sustained injuries and was admitted to the Sooriyawewa Divisional Hospital for treatment.

According to police, two suspects were present at the scene at the time of the confrontation.

One suspect managed to flee the scene during the exchange of fire, while the other was fatally injured.

The suspects also hurled a grenade at the STF personnel during the shootout, said police.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the deceased suspect is believed to have been involved in the recent shooting incident in Kosgoda.

Further investigations into the incident are being conducted.