Ex-President Ranil summoned to CID today

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe has been summoned to appear at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) today (22).

It is reported that the former President has been summoned to record a statement in connection with an ongoing investigation.

Accordingly, it is further stated that the investigation pertains to Ranil Wickremesinghe’s visit to London to attend a graduation ceremony of his wife, Professor Maithree Wickremesinghe, during his tenure as President.