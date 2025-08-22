Postal workers on strike will not receive salaries  Postmaster General

Postmaster General Ruwan Sathkumara announced that postal employees currently engaged in strike action will not be paid their salaries for this month.

He stated that letters have been sent to the striking employees, instructing them to report for duty immediately if they wish to receive their monthly salaries.

Relevant trade unions have also been officially notified in writing, he said.

Sathkumara further revealed that the ongoing strike has resulted in an estimated financial loss of around Rs. 140 million.

Despite the strike, he confirmed that the backlog of postal bags accumulated at the Colombo Central Mail Exchange is now being distributed.

Commenting further, the Postmaster General said:

“We need to obtain funds from the Treasury in order to pay salaries. I have been informed that no funds will be released for salary payments during the strike. Therefore, only those who have reported for duty are likely to receive their salaries. Striking employees have also been informed to report for duty today.”