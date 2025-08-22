Postal workers on strike will not receive salaries  Postmaster General

Postal workers on strike will not receive salaries  Postmaster General

August 22, 2025   08:47 am

Postmaster General Ruwan Sathkumara announced that postal employees currently engaged in strike action will not be paid their salaries for this month.

He stated that letters have been sent to the striking employees, instructing them to report for duty immediately if they wish to receive their monthly salaries. 

Relevant trade unions have also been officially notified in writing, he said.

Sathkumara further revealed that the ongoing strike has resulted in an estimated financial loss of around Rs. 140 million.

Despite the strike, he confirmed that the backlog of postal bags accumulated at the Colombo Central Mail Exchange is now being distributed.

Commenting further, the Postmaster General said:

“We need to obtain funds from the Treasury in order to pay salaries. I have been informed that no funds will be released for salary payments during the strike. Therefore, only those who have reported for duty are likely to receive their salaries. Striking employees have also been informed to report for duty today.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ex-IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon remanded (English)

Ex-IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon remanded (English)

Ex-IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon remanded (English)

Postal Strike: Stand-off between unions and authorities continues (English)

Postal Strike: Stand-off between unions and authorities continues (English)

China-Sri Lanka working to promote high-quality BR cooperation  Chinese envoy (English)

China-Sri Lanka working to promote high-quality BR cooperation  Chinese envoy (English)

One in five people in Western Province suffer from diabetes, health experts warn (English)

One in five people in Western Province suffer from diabetes, health experts warn (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon arrested (English)

Former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon arrested (English)

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister lauds Vietnam's dynamic development (English)

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister lauds Vietnam's dynamic development (English)