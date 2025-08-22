Earthquake of magnitude 7.5 hits Drake Passage off South America

August 22, 2025   09:10 am

A magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck the Drake Passage on Thursday, the waters between South America’s southern tip and Antarctica.

Chile’s Navy Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service issued a tsunami precaution for the Chilean Antarctic territory following an 8.0-magnitude earthquake that struck 258 km (160 miles)northwest of Base Frei on Wednesday evening, it said in a bulletin.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) also initially reported the earthquake at a magnitude of 8 but later revised it, said that it occurred at a depth of 11 km (7 miles).

The earthquake struck over 700 km southeast of Argentina’s southern city of Ushuaia, which has a population of about 57,000, according to the USGS.

Source: Reuters

-Agencies

 

