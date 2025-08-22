Former President Ranil arrives at CID

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe arrived at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) this morning (22) to provide a statement in connection with an ongoing investigation.

He had been summoned by the CID to appear today and to record his statement regarding the matter.

Accordingly, it is further stated that the investigation pertains to Ranil Wickremesinghe’s visit to London to attend a graduation ceremony of his wife, Professor Maithree Wickremesinghe, during his tenure as President.