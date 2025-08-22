Bandaragama shooting victim was a former prison officer - Police

Police have revealed further details regarding the shooting incident near the Bolgoda Bridge in the Bandaragama Police Division last evening and the victim of the shooting.

The deceased has been identified as 57-year-old Lalith Kumara Kodagoda, a former prison officer and resident of Panadura.

According to police, the incident occurred last evening (21) while he was traveling in a car near the Bolgoda Bridge. Two unidentified assailants had arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire at him, killing him on the spot.

Preliminary investigations suggest that a T-56 assault rifle may have been used to carry out the shooting.

Police also reported that over 20 gunshots were fired at the victim.

The exact motive behind the shooting has not yet been determined, said police.

Investigations have further revealed that the deceased had previously been charged with aiding and abetting the murder of notorious underworld figure ‘Samayan’ by acting as an informant. He had been out on bail in connection with that case.

Police suspect that the killing may have been carried out as an act of revenge over that murder.

Bandaragama Police have launched further investigations to apprehend the suspects.