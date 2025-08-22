Police protection for Colombo Central Mail Exchange as strike continues

The strike action initiated by the postal trade unions continues for the fifth consecutive day today (22).

In this backdrop, it is reported that police protection has been provided to the Colombo Central Mail Exchange.

Despite the growing public inconvenience, the striking workers have refused to participate in discussions on ending the strike, subject to the conditions presented by the Minister of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa.

However, Minister Nalinda Jayatissa reaffirmed in Parliament yesterday (21) that the government will not take any action to reverse the decisions taken regarding the fingerprint system and the payment of overtime allowances for postal workers.

The postal trade union action that began at midnight on the (17) based on 19 key demands will continue further today, according to union representatives.