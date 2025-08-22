Police protection for Colombo Central Mail Exchange as strike continues

Police protection for Colombo Central Mail Exchange as strike continues

August 22, 2025   10:21 am

The strike action initiated by the postal trade unions continues for the fifth consecutive day today (22).

In this backdrop, it is reported that police protection has been provided to the Colombo Central Mail Exchange. 

Despite the growing public inconvenience, the striking workers have refused to participate in discussions on ending the strike, subject to the conditions presented by the Minister of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa.

However, Minister Nalinda Jayatissa reaffirmed in Parliament yesterday (21) that the government will not take any action to reverse the decisions taken regarding the fingerprint system and the payment of overtime allowances for postal workers.

The postal trade union action that began at midnight on the (17) based on 19 key demands will continue further today, according to union representatives.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ex-IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon remanded (English)

Ex-IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon remanded (English)

Ex-IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon remanded (English)

Postal Strike: Stand-off between unions and authorities continues (English)

Postal Strike: Stand-off between unions and authorities continues (English)

China-Sri Lanka working to promote high-quality BR cooperation  Chinese envoy (English)

China-Sri Lanka working to promote high-quality BR cooperation  Chinese envoy (English)

One in five people in Western Province suffer from diabetes, health experts warn (English)

One in five people in Western Province suffer from diabetes, health experts warn (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon arrested (English)

Former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon arrested (English)

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister lauds Vietnam's dynamic development (English)

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister lauds Vietnam's dynamic development (English)