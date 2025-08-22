Postal trade unions stage Satyagraha in Colombo

August 22, 2025   11:49 am

Postal trade unions participating in the ongoing strike have staged a ‘Satyagraha’ campaign in front of the Colombo Central Mail Exchange, said Ada Derana reporter.

Representatives from several other trade unions, including the All Ceylon United Teachers’ Union and the Workers’ Struggle Center, are also taking part in this ‘Satyagraha’ campaign. 

Special police security has been deployed around the Colombo Central Mail Exchange premises in response to the campaign, which commenced this morning (22).

The postal strike, which commenced on the night of August 17 over 19 key demands, today entered its fifth day. The disruption has caused significant inconvenience to the public seeking postal services.

Meanwhile, the Treasurer of the All Ceylon Sub-Postmasters’ Union, Ravindra Amarajeewa, has urged other postal trade union representatives to end the strike to prevent further disruption and inconvenience to the public.

Postmaster General Ruwan Sathkumara has also issued a statement declaring that all postal employees who do not report to work today will be considered absent without leave. 

He further stated that since all leave from August 17 onward has been cancelled, employees who remain on strike without formal leave approval will not receive their salaries for the month.

The Postmaster General reiterated that postal employees on strike must report to work immediately if they wish to receive their monthly salary.

