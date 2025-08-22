Ex-Minister Akila Viraj arrives at Bribery Commission

August 22, 2025   12:15 pm

Former Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam has arrived at the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) this morning (22) to provide a statement.

This relates to an investigation into an incident where employees of the State Engineering Corporation of Sri Lanka were reportedly used to carry out renovations at the ‘Sirikotha’ headquarters of the United National Party (UNP), said Ada Derana reporter.

