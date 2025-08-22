Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe arrested
August 22, 2025 01:38 pm
Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
He was arrested after arriving at the CID to record a statement today in connection with an ongoing investigation.
Accordingly, it is further stated that the investigation pertains to Ranil Wickremesinghe’s visit to London to attend a graduation ceremony of his wife, Professor Maithree Wickremesinghe, during his tenure as President, allegedly using state funds.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates...