Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe arrested

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

He was arrested after arriving at the CID to record a statement today in connection with an ongoing investigation.

Accordingly, it is further stated that the investigation pertains to Ranil Wickremesinghe’s visit to London to attend a graduation ceremony of his wife, Professor Maithree Wickremesinghe, during his tenure as President, allegedly using state funds.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates...