The United National Party’s (UNP) media unit has released a copy of the officially invitation letter sent by the University of Wolverhampton to former President Ranil Wickremesinghe and his wife, Professor Maithree Wickremesinghe.

In its statement, the UNP media unit claimed that the former President had not misused state funds in relation to his visit to the United Kingdom.

Former President Wickremesinghe was arrested today (22) after arriving at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to record a statement in connection with an ongoing investigation.

Wickremesinghe was taken into custody for allegedly “misusing government funds” after being questioned about a September 2023 visit to London to attend a ceremony for his wife at a British university while he was head of state.

Ranil Wickremesinghe had stopped in London in 2023 on his way back from Havana, where he attended a G77 summit.

He and his wife, Maithree, attended a University of Wolverhampton ceremony.

Wickremesinghe has maintained that his wife met her own travel expenses and that no state funds were used.

However, the Criminal Investigation Department of the police alleged that Wickremesinghe used government money for his travel on a private visit and that the state also paid his bodyguards.



The full invitation is attached below.

හිටපු ජනපති රනිල්ට විශ්වවිද්‍යාලයෙන් ලද ආරාධනා පත්‍රය මෙන්න by poornima