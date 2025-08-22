Positions dont matter...everyone stands equal before law - Public Security Minister

August 22, 2025   04:39 pm

The current government is ensuring the rule of law and the law will be implemented equally regardless of titles and positions, says the Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, Ananda Wijayapala.

Making a special statement in Parliament today (22), the Minister stated that titles such as the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Deputy IGP, former President are not relevant when it comes to the law.

Further, he stated that if anyone has committed an illegal action, such accused persons will be brought to justice regardless of their title or position.

When the National People’s Power took over the country’s rule, Sri Lanka was facing not only economic bankruptcy, but also severe political and social deterioration, said Minister Ananda Wijayapala. 

Within a period of 8-10 months, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has established the country’s economic stability, with increased export revenue, increased domestic revenue, inflation has been controlled, the tourism sector has been promoted and accordingly, the current government has acted as a government to establish economic stability within the country, he stressed.

He added that under the leadership of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the government has established a responsible state administration focused on justice. 

Highlighting the government’s dedication to justice, he concluded, “The National People’s Power ensures that justice will be served to every victim equally.”

