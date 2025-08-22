Decision on Ranils bail application adjourned for half an hour

Decision on Ranils bail application adjourned for half an hour

August 22, 2025   05:46 pm

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court has adjourned for half an hour the announcement of the order on the bail application filed on behalf of former President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was arrested and produced before the court by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). 

The bail application was considered before Colombo Fort Magistrate Nilupuli Lankapura.

Additional Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris, appearing for the CID, stated before the court that he would present evidence against the suspect under the Public Property Act.

He also requested that the suspect be remanded as the investigation is not complete.

However, President’s Counsel Anuja Premaratne, appearing for the defendant, presented evidence in court and requested that the suspect be released on bail.

The Magistrate then announced that the order on the bail application will be adjourned for half an hour.

