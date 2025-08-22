At least minimum courtesies should be extended to a former president  Hakeem

MP Rauff Hakeem says it is worrying that the arrest of former President Ranil Wickremesinghe was announced in advance by a ‘YouTuber’. 

Speaking in Parliament, the former minister referenced the arrest of Wickremesinghe by CID officers after recording a statement from the former president.  

“A few days ago, there was a YouTuber who was showing his affection in a very inappropriate way, in my opinion. But then this particular YouTuber also went on record virtually announcing that the former President would be arrested.” 

“So, it appears there’s an inspired leak. This worries us,” the MP stressed. 

The former minister explained that normally, when statements are recorded by the police, a ‘B report’ is filed before the magistrate. 

“You have a basic courtesy. You give it to a former head of state. Then if the magistrate felt right, his attorneys could have made submissions and the magistrate could have decided whether to remand them or bail him out.” 

“Everybody should be treated equally. But then, when it comes to a former president, at least some courtesies, minimum courtesies should be extended,” Hakeem declared.    

